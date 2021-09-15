CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Watch Series 7 launches from $399

By Julian Horsey
 4 days ago
Yesterday Apple unveiled and launched a range of new iPads, iPhones and a new Apple Watch Series 7 which will soon be available sometime later this fall offering a “refined design with enhanced durability, faster charging, new aluminum case colors, and watchOS 8” says Apple. Designed to be more durable...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

