The soothsayers, tasseographers, and palmists were wrong. The Houston Texans, who were underdogs entering every game this season, and were picked against by everyone last Sunday, carved a future of their own by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21. Tyrod Taylor slithered out of sack attempts, made quick throws to wide receivers breaking out of stacked sets, hit Brandin Cooks deep twice, and even took off for a big gain of his own. The defense matched last year’s interception total in a single game with not one, not two, but three interceptions.

