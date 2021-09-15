COOK’S CORNER: Kristy Schemrich likes gadgets to help her cook

Almost everyone I know has stories about how they were inspired by their mom’s cooking. Some were inspired to cook because they wanted to replicate their mom’s cooking, while others were inspired to cook out of self-defense because their mom’s cooking was gruesome. Some avoided cooking altogether by adopting a life of takeout and frozen prepared meals. When and where I grew up, a very small minority of men regularly cooked, so almost none of my peers speak of their dad’s cooking. Today, we find more men in the kitchen at least some of the time, which has changed the dynamic somewhat. However, moms are still the primary meal preppers. According to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report from 2019, in U.S. households consisting of married/co-habitating parents and one or more children, 80 percent of mothers said they are the household member who usually prepares the meal.

