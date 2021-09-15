CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-16 17:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Beauregard The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie. * From Thursday afternoon to Saturday evening. * At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.2 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.0 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the creek will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Whisky Chitto Creek Mittie 15.0 8.2 Wed 10 am CD 14.6 16.0 14.6

alerts.weather.gov

