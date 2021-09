A first giant sheet of fabric was draped down the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Sunday as work started to wrap the monument in a tribute to late artist Christo. After weeks of preparations, the final stage of the art installation has begun, with a silver-blue sheet of recyclable polypropylene unfurled from the top of the imposing war memorial at the top of the Champs-Elysees. Over the next few days, the entire Arc will be wrapped in 25,000 square metres (270,000 square feet) of fabric -- the signature of Bulgarian-born Christo, who died last year. He had dreamed of sheathing the 50-metre-high monument since renting a nearby apartment in the 1960s.

