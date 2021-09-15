Fatal crash shut down westbound I-64 lanes in Norfolk for several hours

NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-64, west of Granby Street, early Wednesday morning at approximately 2:44 a.m.

A male driver of a 2006 Ford Fusion was travelling westbound on I-64 at a high speed when he made a sudden lane change which caused him to run off the right side of the roadway and strike the jersey wall.

He then over corrected into the left lane where there was a work zone and struck the back of a parked 2020 International Sweeper Truck.

There were two people in the Ford Fusion at the time. The male driver was taken to Norfolk General Hospital with serious life threatening injuries . The female passenger died upon impact.

The driver of the sweeper truck was uninjured.

All westbound lanes were blocked and traffic was being diverted at the Granby Street exit.

Construction crews were working on the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel (HRBT) Expansion Project that is taking place on I-64, from I-564 in Norfolk to just west of Mallory street in Hampton.

HRBT is warning people to be mindful and considerate of the speed limit, cones, barriers, and the people in the construction zone.

"When you see the signs that come up and say, 'hey, start moving over' whether it’s in the form of an arrow or there is verbiage saying move over, start moving over, said HRBT Expansion Project communication’s manager Annalysce Baker.

The lane widening project is expected to last until 2025. The work is only going to increase along the 10 mile stretch of road which is why HRBT is urging drivers to take caution so everyone can make it home safely.

"It’s really, really important that the men and the women working inside the work zone are safe because that’s their office," explained Baker.

The lanes were closed for approximately five hours in order to allow officers to conduct their investigation and remove the involved vehicles from the scene.

As of 8:30 a.m., all lanes were back open to traffic.

The investigation is still ongoing.