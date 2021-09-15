Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; North Laramie Range, Medicine Bow NF; Platte, Goshen, Central and Eastern Laramie; Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Snowy Range, Medicine Bow NF; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING WEDNESDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, AND 308 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, AND 308 * WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent * HAINES...5 to 6 * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.