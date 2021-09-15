Man found lying in the street shot three times, DC homicide detectives investigating
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a man was found shot in the street there early Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 4000 block of First Street, Southeast. Someone called the police to report a person lying in the street. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, shot twice in the chest and once in the stomach.www.wusa9.com
