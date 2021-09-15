CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Rapides by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Glenmora ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * From this morning until further notice. * At 2:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning and continue rising to a crest of 14.0 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Some roads upstream from Glenmora, including Strothers Crossing Road near the community of Calcasieu and Price Crossing Road near Hineston have two to three feet of water over the road and are subject to being closed. Flooding of forested areas near the river will also occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 10.1 Wed 2 am CDT 13.7 14.0 13.9

