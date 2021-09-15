Red Flag Warning issued for Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 14:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING WEDNESDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, AND 308 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Thursday. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, AND 308 * WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent * HAINES...5 to 6 * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.