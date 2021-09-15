Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Southern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Southern Franklin; Western Clinton; Western Essex Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Clinton, southeastern Franklin, northwestern Essex, Grand Isle, northwestern Chittenden and western Franklin Counties through 530 AM EDT At 449 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Highgate, Vermont, to near Saranac Lake, New York. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Saranac Lake, Adirondack Regional Airport, Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh International Airport, Lake Placid, Peru, Beekmantown, Schuyler Falls, Chazy, Saranac, Wilmington, Keene, Franklin, Sheldon, Georgia, Au Sable Forks, Grand Isle, St. Albans Town, South Alburgh and Alburgh. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 110 and 129. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH