CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chittenden County, VT

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Franklin, Grand Isle, Western Chittenden by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Franklin; Grand Isle; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Clinton, southeastern Franklin, northwestern Essex, Grand Isle, northwestern Chittenden and western Franklin Counties through 530 AM EDT At 449 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Highgate, Vermont, to near Saranac Lake, New York. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Saranac Lake, Adirondack Regional Airport, Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh International Airport, Lake Placid, Peru, Beekmantown, Schuyler Falls, Chazy, Saranac, Wilmington, Keene, Franklin, Sheldon, Georgia, Au Sable Forks, Grand Isle, St. Albans Town, South Alburgh and Alburgh. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 110 and 129. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Franklin County, VT
State
Georgia State
City
Wilmington, VT
State
Vermont State
County
Grand Isle County, VT
City
Grand Isle, VT
County
Chittenden County, VT
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Eastern Franklin#Western Chittenden#Western Franklin Strong#Doppler#Au Sable Forks
Reuters

Lava pours out of volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers towards houses in two villages from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island. Authorities had begun...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy