This is the County in the Charlottesville, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwXawmv00 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charlottesville metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 18,824 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 8,152 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charlottesville is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Charlottesville metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Albemarle County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,800 infections in Albemarle County, or 6,394 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Albemarle County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charlottesville metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 80 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Albemarle County, below the 103 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlottesville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Albemarle County, VA 6,394 6,800 80 85
2 Nelson County, VA 7,467 1,106 95 14
3 Fluvanna County, VA 8,451 2,221 84 22
4 Greene County, VA 8,557 1,661 124 24
5 Charlottesville City, VA 9,908 4,661 123 58
6 Buckingham County, VA 13,967 2,375 200 34

