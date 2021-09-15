CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwXat8k00 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Sioux City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, a total of 26,674 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,814 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Sioux City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Sioux City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dixon County in Nebraska has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 611 infections in Dixon County, or 10,633 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dixon County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Sioux City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 157 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dixon County, below the 253 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dixon County, NE 10,633 611 157 9
2 Union County, SD 11,066 1,378 297 37
3 Woodbury County, IA 16,096 16,482 228 233
4 Plymouth County, IA 17,029 4,264 327 82
5 Dakota County, NE 19,388 3,939 320 65

