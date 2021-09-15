CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Alabama Has Received So Far

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0bwXasG100 It has now been 39 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of September 12, the U.S. has sent 456,755,755 doses of the vaccine across the country -- equivalent to 139.2% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines. The distribution of the vaccine is based on the size of the adult population in every state, which -- according to some experts -- can create inequities in states where the spread of COVID-19 is worse and a larger share of the population is at risk.

Alabama has received a total of 6,427,570 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of September 12. Adjusted for population, Alabama has received 131,089.7 vaccines per 100,000 residents -- less than the national average of 139,153.2 vaccines per 100,000 Americans and the 23rd fewest of any state.

While Alabama has so far received fewer vaccines per capita than the nation as a whole, the state has a greater need for vaccines than the rest of the country. As of September 12, there were 14,474.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in Alabama -- greater than the national rate of 11,956.1 cases per 100,000 Americans and the 10th highest of all 50 states.

While the federal government distributes vaccines to states, it is up to state governments to administer the vaccine -- creating variations in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated. In Alabama, 67.1% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents, lower than the national average of 83.2% and the second smallest share of all states.

The administered vaccines amount to 88.0% of the state population, lower than the 115.8% national figure and the fourth smallest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 59.2% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In Alabama, 65.2% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the 21st largest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine was being concerned about possible side effects. Other commonly cited reasons include not trusting COVID-19 vaccines, not trusting the government, and that they were planning to wait and see if it is safe.

To determine the states getting the most and least vaccines from the federal government, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered as of September 12 per 100,000 residents. Vaccine counts were adjusted for population using one-year data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 12 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using 2019 ACS data. Data on the percentage of adults who probably will not or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from August 18, 2021 to August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Population Vaccines distributed per 100,000 Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
1 Vermont 623,989 162,543 141.62% 4,240
2 West Virginia 1,792,147 161,403 85.19% 10,666
3 Maryland 6,045,680 159,762 128.27% 8,265
4 Rhode Island 1,059,361 157,173 134.14% 15,384
5 Hawaii 1,415,872 156,739 128.91% 4,365
6 Massachusetts 6,892,503 155,027 139.34% 11,054
7 Delaware 973,764 154,805 120.15% 12,342
8 Maine 1,344,212 154,032 131.81% 5,722
9 Connecticut 3,565,287 152,977 137.58% 10,484
10 Oregon 4,217,737 152,761 120.53% 6,617
11 New Hampshire 1,359,711 152,663 126.04% 7,944
12 New Jersey 8,882,190 151,598 126.62% 12,320
13 Florida 21,477,737 146,177 119.99% 15,324
14 New York 19,453,561 144,908 128.60% 11,736
15 Pennsylvania 12,801,989 143,863 122.75% 10,182
16 Virginia 8,535,519 143,531 122.80% 9,069
17 California 39,512,223 143,211 124.23% 11,212
18 Washington 7,614,893 142,838 127.56% 7,447
19 Texas 28,995,881 139,392 107.33% 12,457
20 Colorado 5,758,736 138,030 121.07% 10,733
21 Illinois 12,671,821 136,816 117.81% 12,059
22 Alaska 731,545 135,921 103.14% 11,668
23 New Mexico 2,096,829 133,833 128.66% 11,135
24 Minnesota 5,639,632 133,379 115.31% 11,550
25 Arizona 7,278,717 131,973 109.56% 13,968
26 Michigan 9,986,857 131,731 103.51% 10,671
27 North Carolina 10,488,084 131,481 103.34% 11,641
28 Alabama 4,903,185 131,090 87.97% 14,475
29 Georgia 10,617,423 130,952 95.31% 13,311
30 Arkansas 3,017,804 128,218 96.38% 15,103
31 South Carolina 5,148,714 127,587 97.21% 14,385
32 Iowa 3,155,070 127,096 106.52% 12,944
33 South Dakota 884,659 126,769 104.44% 15,016
34 Nebraska 1,934,408 126,606 108.73% 12,728
35 Kansas 2,913,314 126,348 102.62% 12,809
36 Nevada 3,080,156 124,826 106.63% 12,728
37 Missouri 6,137,428 124,060 99.29% 12,443
38 Ohio 11,689,100 122,760 101.33% 10,506
39 Oklahoma 3,956,971 122,652 100.47% 14,013
40 Wisconsin 5,822,434 122,619 113.47% 12,645
41 Mississippi 2,976,149 122,570 88.56% 14,902
42 Kentucky 4,467,673 122,483 105.53% 13,027
43 Utah 3,205,958 121,141 103.41% 14,539
44 Tennessee 6,829,174 120,391 95.82% 15,540
45 Montana 1,068,778 119,659 98.27% 11,985
46 Indiana 6,732,219 118,356 97.12% 12,823
47 Louisiana 4,648,794 117,338 93.37% 14,889
48 Idaho 1,787,065 117,018 84.03% 12,453
49 North Dakota 762,062 114,408 94.23% 15,549
50 Wyoming 578,759 107,600 86.18% 13,133

Comments / 0

