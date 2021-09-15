This is the County in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 76,988 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,267 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Jackson than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hinds County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 30,110 infections in Hinds County, or 12,454 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hinds County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jackson metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 230 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hinds County, below the 247 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).