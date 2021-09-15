CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This is the County in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwXaf1o00 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 76,988 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,267 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Jackson than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hinds County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 30,110 infections in Hinds County, or 12,454 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hinds County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jackson metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 230 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hinds County, below the 247 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hinds County, MS 12,454 30,110 230 556
2 Madison County, MS 13,291 13,756 252 261
3 Rankin County, MS 13,712 20,738 228 345
4 Copiah County, MS 14,467 4,155 279 80
5 Yazoo County, MS 14,581 4,079 307 86
6 Simpson County, MS 15,329 4,150 392 106

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
jacksonnewspapers.com

West Virginia has the highest COVID case count in the United States, hospitals in crisis mode

West Virginia is No. 1 in the U.S. for COVID cases with more than 100 out of 100,000 infected, West Virginia University Medicine announced Thursday on its Facebook page. According to The New York Times, West Virginia has a case count of 109 per 100,000, which is a 45% increase in the last 14 days. The daily hospitalization average in the state is 917, which is a 31% increase in the last 14 days.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia's COVID county alert map continues to trend red

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Forty-four counties are red on West Virginia's COVID county alert map as of Thursday, and all 55 are red by infection rate, according to the latest West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics. The DHHR reported 17 more deaths, including a 33-year-old female...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Americans#Ms
Best Life

These States Will Be Hit by a "True Delta Wave" Next, Virus Expert Warns

The Delta variant has resulted in a significant surge in cases across the country, but the damage has not been spread evenly. Over the past couple months, some states have seen cases skyrocket, crushing previous records from last winter's surge before vaccinations began, while other states seem to have escaped the worst of Delta's wrath. But as cases in some of the hardest hit states plateau or decline, experts warn that the surge isn't over yet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

US unemployment claims rise after hitting pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits moved up last week to 332,000 from a pandemic low, a sign that worsening COVID infections may have slightly increased layoffs. Applications for jobless aid rose from 312,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday. Jobless claims, which generally...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Massachusetts

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 657,114 Americans have died — and as the delta variant spreads, that number continues to grow. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 201 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Massachusetts, deaths […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Rolling Stone

Governor of State Leading Nation in Covid Death Rate Can’t Name a Thing He’d Do Differently

One out of 320 Mississippi residents has died from Covid-19, making it the state with the highest rate of Covid deaths in the nation. But Governor Tate Reeves, who opposes President Biden’s vaccine mandates, says he wouldn’t do anything differently. In an interview on State of the Union, host Jake Tapper confronted Reeves, who earlier described Biden mandating vaccines for workers in companies with more than 100 employees as “tyrannical” and in this interview called them “an attack by the president” and an attempt to “change the political narrative away from Afghanistan.” Reeves has also refused to mandate masks in public schools in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lootpress

West Virginia city approves $750 for vaccinated workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in West Virginia’s largest city has approved giving $750 to all city workers in Charleston who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The City Council approved the move Tuesday night, giving a $250 boost to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s original $500 proposal. The city will...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK

Charleston loses 22-year fire department veteran

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to a release from the City of Charleston, 22-year veteran of the Charleston Fire Department, Captain James David Byrd passed away on Wednesday, September 15. He had most recently been Captain of Station 8, which is located on Copenhaver Drive. He was a member of the Urban...
CHARLESTON, WV
Fox News

Rainbow appears where authorities discovered body believed to be Gabby Petito

A rainbow appeared in the area where authorities earlier Sunday discovered what they believe to be the body of Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park. The rainbow appeared shortly after the the coroner's office departed with a body the FBI said matched the description of Petito, though they said the body has yet to be 100% positively identified and the case is still under investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Matt Lillywhite

Another Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

52K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy