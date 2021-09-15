CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwXaSVF00 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Chattanooga metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Georgia, a total of 84,538 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,314 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Chattanooga than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Chattanooga metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dade County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,910 infections in Dade County, or 11,771 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dade County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Chattanooga metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 92 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dade County, below the 154 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chattanooga metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dade County, GA 11,771 1,910 92 15
2 Catoosa County, GA 12,699 8,419 122 81
3 Walker County, GA 14,323 9,858 147 101
4 Hamilton County, TN 15,889 56,810 161 574
5 Sequatchie County, TN 17,244 2,540 204 30
6 Marion County, TN 17,599 5,001 179 51

