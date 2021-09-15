This is the County in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 462,470 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,712 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Detroit-Warren-Dearborn is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Detroit metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Livingston County in Michigan has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,728 infections in Livingston County, or 9,936 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Livingston County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Detroit metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 110 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Livingston County, below the 262 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

