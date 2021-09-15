CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

This is the County in the Topeka, KS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwXZxYl00 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Topeka metropolitan area, located in Kansas, a total of 29,442 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,622 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Topeka, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Topeka metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Osage County in Kansas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,696 infections in Osage County, or 10,679 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Osage County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Topeka metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 189 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Osage County, below the 221 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Topeka metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Osage County, KS 10,679 1,696 189 30
2 Jefferson County, KS 11,796 2,228 228 43
3 Wabaunsee County, KS 12,268 845 232 16
4 Shawnee County, KS 12,831 22,876 229 408
5 Jackson County, KS 13,493 1,797 135 18

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Health
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 659,336 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 659,336 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area, which covers parts […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Least Expensive Metro Area to Buy a Home in Every State

A surge in demand for homes in the United States, in addition to limited housing inventory, has created a sellers market unlike anything seen in recent memory. Homes are now selling faster than ever before — and also for more money than ever before.  While rapidly rising housing prices may discourage many would-be buyers, there […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 659,336 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area, which covers […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

52K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy