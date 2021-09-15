CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston-salem, NC

This is the County in the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwXZlDH00 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Winston-Salem metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 82,610 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,483 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Winston-Salem, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Winston metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Stokes County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,185 infections in Stokes County, or 11,295 for every 100,000 people.

Though Stokes County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Winston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 181 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Stokes County, above the 136 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winston-Salem metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Stokes County, NC 11,295 5,185 181 83
2 Forsyth County, NC 12,083 44,897 127 472
3 Davie County, NC 12,619 5,299 129 54
4 Davidson County, NC 13,397 22,060 142 234
5 Yadkin County, NC 13,724 5,169 154 58

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wnctimes.com

Over 3,500 People Hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina

North Carolina -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on Friday, Sept 17, 2021. over 3,500 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. On August 27, 2021, NCDHHS reported: Unvaccinated People Are More Than 15 Times More Likely to Die From COVID-19 Compared to Vaccinated People. NCDHHS continues...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Winston-salem, NC
Health
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Government
Winston-salem, NC
Coronavirus
Dispatch

2 people die after separate single-car collisions in Davidson County

Two people died over the weekend in two single-car collisions in Davidson County. The first occurred at 8:24 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. Keith Ray Stamper, of Winston-Salem, was driving south on N.C. 150. The vehicle ran off the road to the right, hit a culvert and mailboxes and overturned, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
Morganton News Herald

Burke reports 17 deaths in 1 day

Seventeen COVID-19 related deaths in Burke County were reported Wednesday. Twelve of the people who died, who ranged in ages from their 40s to their 80s, had been hospitalized before they died, the Burke County Health Department said Wednesday in a press release. All of them died from COVID-19 related complications.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#U S#Americans
wunc.org

How COVID Is Overwhelming NC's Least Vaccinated County

Robeson County sits along the southeastern border of North Carolina and holds the lowest vaccination rate in the state. Across the county, residents are grappling with the ripple effects of the virus, and healthcare workers are trying to mitigate a surge of patients who have contracted COVID-19. Experts and local voices explore the intersecting factors that contribute to the county's low vaccination rate.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Triad funeral homes talk about experiences during COVID-19 pandemic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In North Carolina, more than 1 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 15,400 people have died due to the virus. WXII spoke with two different funeral homes each located in different parts of Winston-Salem about what they have experienced over the last year and a half.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wspa.com

2 Buncombe Co. schools have confirmed COVID-19 clusters

BUNCOMBE CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Two Buncombe County schools have confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases on Sept. 14. North Buncombe Elementary and T.C. Roberson High School both have five lab-confirmed cases, according to the Buncombe County Health and Human Services. The process of contact tracing was performed by BCHHS...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

2 worker deaths prompt safety investigation at North Carolina plant

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An eastern North Carolina industrial operation says it's investigating whether safety procedures were followed after an accident that killed two workers over the weekend. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said two Valley Proteins workers were found unresponsive Sunday at the Fayetteville plant and the building was...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Dispatch

Town of Denton without power after snake catches substation on fire

A fire at the Duke Substation on Sturdivant Road in Denton caused thousands of people to go without power most of Wednesday. The fire was caused when a snake that came into contact with the equipment at the substation. Want to know more about what is happening in Davidson County?...
DENTON, NC
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

52K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy