This is the County in the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Winston-Salem metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 82,610 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,483 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Winston-Salem, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Winston metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Stokes County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,185 infections in Stokes County, or 11,295 for every 100,000 people.

Though Stokes County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Winston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 181 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Stokes County, above the 136 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winston-Salem metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

