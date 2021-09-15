CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

This is the County in the Columbia, SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwXZd9T00 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbia metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 125,361 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,350 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Columbia than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Columbia metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Saluda County in South Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,197 infections in Saluda County, or 10,823 for every 100,000 people.

Though Saluda County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbia metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 241 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Saluda County, above the 194 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbia metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Saluda County, SC 10,823 2,197 241 49
2 Calhoun County, SC 10,997 1,618 306 45
3 Fairfield County, SC 13,152 2,987 383 87
4 Richland County, SC 14,870 60,709 160 653
5 Kershaw County, SC 15,972 10,280 255 164
6 Lexington County, SC 16,615 47,570 204 585

