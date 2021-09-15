CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

This is the County in the Springfield, MO Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bwXZCVy00 With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 40,508,857 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 651,204 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Springfield metropolitan area, located in Missouri, a total of 65,768 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,334 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,382 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Springfield than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Springfield metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dallas County in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,138 infections in Dallas County, or 12,958 for every 100,000 people.

Though Dallas County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Springfield metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 230 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dallas County, above the 206 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Springfield metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dallas County, MO 12,958 2,138 230 38
2 Webster County, MO 14,028 5,342 215 82
3 Greene County, MO 14,268 41,154 219 631
4 Christian County, MO 14,532 12,247 172 145
5 Polk County, MO 15,490 4,887 152 48

Comments / 0

 

