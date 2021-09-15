Todd Rundgren claims Kanye West rushed Donda release because of Drake: ‘There’s so much junk in that record’

There should be no limitation to what any artist -- or person, for that matter -- does creatively, but the question is: should there be constraints when one’s entire identity is the subject of endurance art? Publicly crucified for the VMA incident and resurrected with My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,Kanye West came back stronger (no pun intended) with the already-existent chip on his shoulder growing exponentially in the process. What became of Kanye West’s Yeezus era that followed was his commitment as a provocateur. The left-field, electronically-induced production on songs that bore titles like “New Slaves” and “Black Skinhead;” declaring himself a God; and the failed attempt to appropriate the Confederate flag for the sake of a poor political statement within high fashion. The past few years have largely been summed up by his alignment with Donald Trump, religious views, and failed presidential candidacy, rather than his musical output (outside of Sunday Service, of course).

