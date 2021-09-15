Kim Kardashian fires back at critics over her unusual Met Gala outfit – but what did it mean?

Jaws dropped on Monday night when Kim Kardashian took to the Met Gala red carpet wearing a full-body Balenciaga ensemble.

Some said the 40-year-old – who wore a black gown along with a mask that covered her entire face – looked like a dementor from the Harry Potter films, whereas others suggested her sartorial choice was a nod to Kanye West’s new album Donda.

This year’s In America: A Lexicon of Fashion Met Gala theme saw musician Billie Eilish channel classic Hollywood in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired gown, and Congresswoman Carolyn B Maloney donning a dress that honoured the suffragette movement.

How Kardashian’s outfit fit the theme wasn’t quite clear to some, with one Twitter user remarking: “Not only is it not in theme but it’s not even cute.” [sic]

But there’s perhaps more to her outfit than first meets the eye.

In an Instagram post hitting back at critics, Kardashian shared a picture of her look from the night with her 253 million followers, along with the caption: “What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!”

Commenting on the post, podcaster Amanda Hirsch wrote: “Just realizing the comfort level. Genius.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter, The Viral Democracy

Social media star Justin Laboy replied: “How you the most talked about person at an event & nobody can even see you? THATS LEGENDARY” [sic] along with several fire emojis.

Others have suggested that her outfit was a commentary on celebrity culture, with Twitter user Maximilian Kilworth tweeting: “So fitting with the theme which was ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’. Kim herself is the epitome of American culture; famous for being famous. She didn’t have to wear ‘anything’ because she is recognisable no matter what.”

Kanye West fans also believe her head-to-toe ensemble was a nod to the musician’s new album “Donda”. Kim and Kanye split in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

Released to much fanfare, the musician’s tenth studio record dropped at the end of August.

The cover of West’s new album is simply a black square.

A few weeks ago, she wore a similar outfit from Balenciaga to a Donda listening party before the album was released.

Just a few days ago she also donned a full-body suit, this time in leather with a matching coat and zips.

Meanwhile, fans poked fun at the fact Kardashian had her makeup done before the event given she covered her face.

Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic shared a snap of him prepping Kardashian’s makeup for the event, with one Instagram user commenting: “Well what a waste of time.”

Ouch.

Whether her outfit was inspired by Donda, or was chosen because the star’s favourite fabric is t-shirt, one thing is for sure — she definitely started a conversation.

To catch up on the highlights of the Met Gala, check out indy100’s full round-up.