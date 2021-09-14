Zelis to Acquire Healthcare Transparency Leader Sapphire Digital
Process in Healthcare on Behalf of Payers, Providers and Healthcare Consumers with Sapphire’s Innovative Pricing and Provider Selection Tools. Zelis, a leading payments company in healthcare, announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sapphire Digital (“Sapphire”), the healthcare industry’s leading platform for provider selection, patient access, price transparency, and digital consumer navigation. More than 100 million people rely on Sapphire to help them price, select and access care with confidence. As part of the transaction, the Sapphire leadership team will join Zelis to help lead the combined company’s healthcare consumer solutions business.aithority.com
