Bulldog basketball coach makes Marquette Hall of Fame

Georgia Basketball coach Tom Crean has been selected for induction into Marquette University’s M Club Hall of Fame, the school announced on Tuesday.

Crean, who led Marquette to national prominence including a trip to the 2003 NCAA Final Four, headlines a list of seven honorees that also included men’s basketball player Dominic James, men’s soccer players Charlie Lyon and Axel Sjoberg, women’s soccer player Ally Miller, women’s lacrosse player Elizabeth Goslee and men’s lacrosse player Liam Byrnes.

Crean, who was Marquette’s coach from 1998-2008, rebuilt the school’s proud men’s basketball tradition. During nine seasons, Crean compiled an overall record of 190-96, led MU to the 2003 NCAA Final Four – its first since 1977 – and four additional NCAA Tournament appearances in 2002, 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Crean earned Conference USA Coach of the Year honors in both 2002 and 2003 before leading Marquette’s successful integration into a loaded BIG EAST in 2005.

Also inducted to the M Club Hall of Fame as part of the 2003 Final Four Team, Crean recruited and coached Marquette All-Americans Dwyane Wade, Travis Diener, Dominic James, Jerel McNeal and Lazar Hayward.

Crean left Marquette for Indiana in 2008 and led the Hoosiers to four NCAA Tournament bids and a pair of Big Ten Conference titles in 2013 and 2016. He became Georgia’s head coach in 2018 and has helped the turn the Bulldogs into one of the SEC’s most potent offenses while also breaking the program’s total attendance record at Stegeman Coliseum during each of his first two seasons.

The date and time of the M Club Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be announced later this fall, with the intent of honoring the class during a home men’s basketball conference game.

