There were a lot of shocking things that happened in Week 1 of the NFL season but perhaps none as shocking as what the Houston Texans pulled off. Houston was looked at as easily the worst team in the league with journeyman quarterback Tyrod Taylor leading a group that seems to have at least one star player request out every season. Despite all the odds, the Texans blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, spoiling the debut of Trevor Lawrence and causing a lot of people to take a second look at this team. Is it possible they won’t be terrible?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO