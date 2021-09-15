Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" F1 sprint race format – Wolff
F1 decided to trial sprint races at three grands prix in 2021, with the 100km sprints on Saturday setting the grid for Sunday's full-length race. The two sprint races F1 has held so far, at Silverstone and Monza, produced mixed results at best. The running order was largely established after the first lap, as a lack of pitstops and overtaking meant drivers were generally resigned to following the train.www.autosport.com
