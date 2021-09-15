Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" F1 sprint race format – Wolff

12 cert, 112 min. Dirs: Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker, Michael Wech. It has been more than eight years since anyone outside his immediate circle of intimates has seen or heard from Michael Schumacher. In December 2013, the seven-time Formula One world champion sustained injuries while skiing in the French Alps that were serious enough to warrant him being kept in a medically induced coma for six months. He was then transferred to his home on the shores of Lake Geneva, and updates on his progress since have been both cryptic and vanishingly scarce.

