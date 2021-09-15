CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" F1 sprint race format – Wolff

By Filip Cleeren, Luke Smith
Autosport Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleF1 decided to trial sprint races at three grands prix in 2021, with the 100km sprints on Saturday setting the grid for Sunday's full-length race. The two sprint races F1 has held so far, at Silverstone and Monza, produced mixed results at best. The running order was largely established after the first lap, as a lack of pitstops and overtaking meant drivers were generally resigned to following the train.

www.autosport.com

Comments / 1

Related
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
Telegraph

Schumacher, review: a catastrophically misjudged positioning exercise for the Schumacher brand

12 cert, 112 min. Dirs: Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker, Michael Wech. It has been more than eight years since anyone outside his immediate circle of intimates has seen or heard from Michael Schumacher. In December 2013, the seven-time Formula One world champion sustained injuries while skiing in the French Alps that were serious enough to warrant him being kept in a medically induced coma for six months. He was then transferred to his home on the shores of Lake Geneva, and updates on his progress since have been both cryptic and vanishingly scarce.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Autosport Online

Mercedes won't employ pre-race team orders for Monza F1 sprint

Bottas turned the tables on his world champion team-mate Hamilton with a brilliant lap to grab the top spot in Friday’s qualifying session at Monza. And, with Hamilton locked in a close title fight with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Mercedes may need to lean on Bottas to move aside in Saturday's sprint race to maximise his team-mate’s points haul.
MOTORSPORTS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Why F1 Sprint Races aren't a new concept

Ahead of the second running of F1’s Sprint Race format, we look back to when Formula 1 hosted non-championship races. This year’s F1 sprint race format might have got the rule makers in a twist as to exactly what to call the new style of Saturday competition, but a non-championship race isn’t as ground-breaking as it seems at first. For those who are old enough to remember, two races per weekend isn’t something entirely new.
MOTORSPORTS
Metro International

Motor racing-F1 title rivals sprint to the ‘Temple of Speed’

(Reuters) – Formula One title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will be sprinting at the ‘Temple of Speed’ this weekend ahead of what could be another wheel-to-wheel duel at Italy’s super-fast Monza circuit. Still the home race for Ferrari despite three other grands prix being held in Italy since...
TEMPLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Sprints#F1#Silverstone#Monza#Red Bull#Team Principal#Mercedes Amg#Mercedes Photo#Interlagos#Austrian
Autosport Online

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Following two very different races after the summer break, the Belgian GP washout and the exciting return of the Dutch GP, Max Verstappen has regained the lead in the F1 world drivers’ championship by three points over Lewis Hamilton. The final leg of F1’s post-summer triple-header also sees the second...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms

The first sprint qualifying event at the British Grand Prix was generally viewed as a big success, even though some notable gripes were aired afterwards. It is this very discovery of what’s good, and what doesn’t work, that is the reason the experiments are taking place this year. For Ross...
MOTORSPORTS
thefocus.news

Is there F1 Sprint qualifying this weekend?

Formula One heads to Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix – the final leg of a triple-header of grands prix. Will the grid be set by the new F1 sprint qualifying format, and when is the race?. What is F1 sprint qualifying. Introduced by F1 bosses in an...
MOTORSPORTS
speedsport.com

Bottas Nabs Pole For Monza Sprint Race

MONZA, Italy – Valtteri Bottas will start from the pole for Saturday’s Formula 1 sprint race at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza after securing the pole Friday in qualifying. Bottas topped the traditional qualifying program, leading a Mercedes sweep of the front row ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton. Bottas registered a 1:19.555 during Q3, which was just enough to put him ahead of Hamilton’s 1:19.651.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Autosport Online

Wolff: Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

Bottas, who looks set to be replaced by George Russell for next season, announced on Monday that he would be moving to Alfa Romeo on a multi-year deal. Reflecting on their time together, Wolff paid tribute to the contribution the Finn had made during his time there – and suggested that he had done enough for the squad to be more than happy to keep him.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races

F1 staged its second sprint race on Saturday at Monza after debuting the format at Silverstone earlier this year, holding a 100km race to set the grid for Sunday’s grand prix. The sprint race offered few on-track overtakes and has drawn criticism from fans, while Red Bull’s Sergio Perez called...
MOTORSPORTS
wsau.com

Motor racing-Formula One considering stand-alone sprint races in 2022

MONZA, Italy (Reuters) – Formula One could turn sprint races into stand-alone events next year with more points on offer and separate from Sunday’s main grand prix, said motorsport managing director Ross Brawn. The sprint format is being experimented with at three rounds this season, for the second time in...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ferrari hopes F1 sprint race changes open door for reverse grids

Monza will host F1's second sprint race on Saturday after the format debuted at Silverstone, with qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix taking place on Friday evening. F1 motorsport chief Ross Brawn revealed to Motorsport.com this week that changes to the sprint race weekend format are being evaluated. One move...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Brawn defends Monza F1 sprint race, saying it had "plenty of action"

The Monza sprint race has been criticised by fans and even drivers after a lack of action on the track. The event also served to split title contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on the grid for Sunday's grand prix. Having qualified second and third, they will now be separated...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy