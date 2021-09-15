CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

CCSD incentivizes vaccines for School District employees

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDYtf_0bwXWvgg00
xernona thomas

Clarke County School Superintendent Xernona Thomas says she is hoping $500 bonuses will incentivize more Clarke County School District employees to get their coronavirus vaccinations. Athens-Clarke County Commissioners have offered a similar incentive package—up to $200—to get County government employees to take the shots, which will become mandatory for Athens-Clarke County government workers in November.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says 43 percent of Clarke County’s population is considered fully vaccinated against COVID 19; that figure is 56 percent in Oconee County, and 45 percent statewide.

