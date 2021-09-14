CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proximie Selects 8×8 Call And Video Quality Performance Monitoring To Enhance Future Of Surgical Healthcare

Deployment of 8×8 callstats Enables Clinicians to Carry Out Procedures Virtually and Paves the Way for Borderless Healthcare. 8×8, Inc. a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced that Proximie, the software platform that is saving lives by sharing the world’s best clinical practice, has deployed the 8×8 CPaaS callstats embeddable solution for call and video quality performance. Using four low-latency HD native camera views, augmented reality annotation, and real-time video and audio communication, Proximie enables physicians and medical device experts to virtually scrub-in to any clinical setting to share skills or learn from others. Proximie is using 8×8 callstats to support call and video quality, analytics, and provide virtual services for surgical procedures at scale.

