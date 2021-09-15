CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRI and Banyan Partner to Unlock New Opportunities for Retailers and Consumers

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetailers obtain deeper understanding of their consumers and realize alternative revenue streams. Consumers gain insight into spending history, enabling more-informed decision-making, and benefit from enhanced shopping experiences. Partnership creates opportunity for $1.6 trillion in annual sales coverage to Banyan’s privacy-by-design data network. IRI®, a fast-growing, global leader in innovative solutions...

