Quantum Symphony Deploys Aparavi Platform to Deliver Data Intelligent Cyberattack Prevention Services for SMBs

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAparavi’s channel partnership program expands with leading SMB managed service provider, Quantum Symphony. APARAVI® Software Corporation, the trusted disruptor in unstructured data management, announced the company’s partnership with Quantum Symphony, a secure technology integrator, who improves data protection and security for small to mid-sized businesses. Aparavi’s channel partnership for managed service providers (MSP) expands with Quantum Symphony to help customers understand their data to mitigate risk, reduce cost and exploit their data with numerous data services powered by the Aparavi platform.

