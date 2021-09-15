CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

SugarCRM Named a Leader in Four Categories in the 2021 CRM Industry Leader Awards

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSugarCRM today announced that several solutions within its cloud-based, AI-driven CRM platform have been named winners in the 20th annual CRM Industry Leader Awards program. Marketing Technology News: idobi Signs Exclusive Agreement with AdsWizz for Global Monetization of Audio Inventory. “no-code approach that allows users to customize layouts, modules, and...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Targetspot and Digiseg Team Up to Offer Privacy-First, Cookie- and Tracking-Free Targeting Capabilities to Digital Audio Advertising

Targetspot, a global player in the fast-growing digital audio space, announce its partnership with Digiseg, a cookie and ID free audience data provider based in Denmark. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Isabelle Papoulias, CMO at Mediafly. The integration of Digiseg into Passport IQ by Targetspot makes it possible to...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Actionable Data is a Marketing Advantage – 3 Steps to Create A Data-Driven Culture

Data maximization is the critical differentiator in modern marketing. Today’s marketers obsess over metrics to identify untapped opportunities, fuel optimization strategies, and trigger automated, multi-channel customer engagements. It’s the foundation and catalyst for reliable performance improvement – data feeds both the technology and the teams executing strategic marketing plans that...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
martechseries.com

Napkyn Analytics Announces Bronze Sponsorship of Marketing Analytics and Data Science (MADS) 2021

Napkyn Analytics to participate in MADS 2021, as a Bronze Sponsor. Napkyn Analytics, a leader in enterprise analytics and a Google Premier Solution Partner for the Google Marketing Platform, today announced it is a Bronze sponsor of informa’s Marketing Analytics and Data Analytics 2021 conference. MADS gathering of thought leaders, industry experts and partners in marketing analytics and data sciene will deliver two days of innovation, insights, ideas and inspiration at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, in Palm Beach, Florida October 25-26, 2021.
PALM BEACH, FL
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Paul Ross, VP of Marketing at Affinity

CRMs seem to have failed the relationship economy shares Paul Ross, VP of Marketing at Affinity as he chats about how Relationship intelligence and automation can now make a bigger difference to how deal makers find, manage, and close business deals. Catch the complete Q&A:. _______. Welcome to this MarTech...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugarcrm#Crm#Marketing Automation#Email Marketing#Marketing Technology News#Adswizz#Martech Interview#Vp Marketing#Zeotap Sugarcrm#Sugar Enterprise#Sugarpredict#Ideal Customer Profile#Ai#Sugar Sell#Cmo
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Eddie Porrello, Director of Product at Amber Engine

MarTech Series caught up with Eddie Porrello, Director of Product at Amber Engine to chat about a few top of mind B2B eCommerce and data optimization trends:. Welcome to this martech chat Eddie, tell us more about the Amber Engine platform?. Amber AI is an AI-powered product data optimization tool...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Compasso UOL Expands its Portfolio by Acquiring Content Thread

US based digital agency specializing in Adobe Experience Cloud. Compasso UOL announces the acquisition of Content Thread, a US based digital agency and consulting firm specializing in Adobe Experience Cloud. With the acquisition, the Brazilian company adds a deep expertise of state-of-the-art platforms in content management and user experience management to its portfolio, and advances its operations in the North American market.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Pyxis One Raises $17M to Democratize Codeless AI in Marketing as a SaaS Offering

Pyxis One, a California-based tech startup that aims to revolutionize marketing and consumer intelligence by providing an all-in-one, codeless AI platform, closed $17M in Series B funding. With total funding of $24 million, the tech startup plans to use this round of capital for investments in product development, and to expand to new markets.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Forrester Introduces New Forrester Decisions Service For Security & Risk Leaders

Service helps leaders anticipate and manage cybersecurity risks and deploy the right security technology to protect business reputation. To help firms better prepare, anticipate emerging threats, and protect their reputation, Forrester introduces Forrester Decisions for Security & Risk. According to Forrester, 54% of firms worldwide describe their business continuity plans as being ill-equipped to handle cyberattacks or other security incidents. This new service offers security and risk leaders bold vision research, curated tools and frameworks, and hands-on guidance to continuously manage risk and protect their firms against cyberattacks and emerging threats.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
martechseries.com

Global CISO Report Identifies Cybersecurity Shortcomings At The Structural, Cultural Level

Despite growth and innovation, research from Marlin Hawk highlights CISO succession planning failures and a distinct lack of diversity and inclusion (D&I) Marlin Hawk—a global executive search and leadership advisory partner—released the company’s second annual Global CISO Research Report, which explores industry trends and insights of CISOs around the world, the challenges they face in a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, as well as their role and place within organizations.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

DLS Technology Announces Advanced Search & Predictive Analytics Services

DLS Technology Corp., a premiere Solutions Integrator and one of Canada’s Top Growing and Growth 400 companies, has always been at the forefront of Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing and Digital Transformation innovation. Our latest partnerships with industry-leading Business Intelligence and Data Analytics solutions are no exception. Marketing Technology News:Vonage Supports Expanding...
SMALL BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Contentful Identified as a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Content Experience Platforms, 2021

Vendors are evaluated based on completeness of strategy and performance. Contentful, the leading content platform for digital experiences, today announced it has been identified as a leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Content Experience Platforms, 2021i report by Aragon Research, Inc. The Aragon Research Globe is a market evaluation tool that represents an analysis of a specific market and its key vendors.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Webscale Powers Shopware’s Enterprise Cloud Delivery into North America

Ecommerce innovators join forces to accelerate adoption of “modern commerce”. Webscale, the cloud platform for modern commerce, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Shopware AG, a leading ecommerce system used by some of the largest European brands, retailers and manufacturers across both B2C and B2B industries. The agreement makes Webscale the first cloud delivery engine for Shopware deployments in North America.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ampersand’s Total TV Measurement Solution Offers Advertisers Insight Across Their Entire Multiscreen TV Investments

Ampersand offers advertisers a new and improved tool for groundbreaking, multiscreen television campaign measurement to better manage reach and frequency across all TV. Ampersand, the audience-first TV advertising sales, data and technology company, announced today the availability of its Total TV Measurement solution for advertisers and agencies. This new capability allows Ampersand to offer brands as well as local advertisers the ability to unify and consolidate the measurement of audience-based media delivery across all of their TV investment channels – including network, spot and addressable– and activate across Ampersand’s full footprint of multiscreen TV supply.
TV & VIDEOS
martechseries.com

Adsquare to Support Unified ID 2.0

Adsquare, the global audience and location intelligence company, will collaborate with Unified ID 2.0 to offer precision and measurement solutions for programmatic media buyers and publishers. Unified ID 2.0 is a new common currency and connective tissue across digital media for the open internet. The ID represents an upgrade to...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

CDNetworks Launch a New Live Streaming Solution Named Cloud Live

CDNetworks, the global leading Content Delivery Network (CDN) provider, today announced the official release of its new live streaming solution – Cloud Live, designed to deliver a seamless streaming experience and make video streaming professional and efficient. Marketing Technology News:MarTech Interview with Einat Etzioni, CMO at Namogoo. Cloud Live is...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Regional Grocer Hy-Vee, Inc. Adopts Receipt Marketing Technology Powered by flexEngage

Leading Retail Innovator Enhances Post-Sale Customer Experience for Super-Regional Grocery Chain. flexEngage, a global leader in dynamic receipt and transactional communications, announces that they have been chosen by super-regional grocery chain Hy-Vee, Inc. to power its receipt marketing technology across all of its 275 stores. Marketing Technology News: Bubblr Inc....
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Arcules Focuses on Ensuring Customer Success with the Addition of VP of CX

Seasoned customer engagement and technology executive plans to transform customer success within the fast-growing organization. Arcules, the leading provider of unified, intelligent security-as-a-service solutions, today announced the appointment of Edward Hobart, CCXP, as Vice President of Customer Experience. Hobart will spearhead Arcules’ efforts to deliver an unmatched customer experience and enhance the company’s position as customers’ first choice for a unified cloud security platform.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Survey: CIO and CTO Responsibilities Converging, with Majority Now Influencing Business Strategy

DevOps Now a Standard Practice Across Organizations to Achieve the New Competitive Advantage: Rate of Innovation. Transposit, the DevOps process orchestration company, announced results from a recent research study about the evolving roles of the chief information officer (CIO) and chief technology officer (CTO), as well as the extent of and attitudes towards adoption of DevOps practices in enterprises. Conducted in July 2021, findings from 415 CIOs and CTOs at medium and large enterprises reveal that these top executive roles have converged at the same time as both positions have taken on significantly increased responsibility for business strategy. In some organizations that have both CIOs and CTOs, these converging roles have led to overlapping responsibilities and potential friction over ownership of functions, processes or tasks. The findings also show that “rate of innovation” has become a new sought-after competitive advantage when it comes to executing on digital transformation initiatives.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

JetStream Partners with Wasabi Technologies to Provide Accelerated File Transfers to the Cloud

New partnership will allow users to quickly and easily transfer large files in and out of Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage using JetStream software. Jet Digital Inc. announced a partnership with Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, to seamlessly integrate JetStream accelerated file transfer technology to Wasabi hot cloud storage. Organizations will have a fast and intuitive method to transfer large files to and from Wasabi at a fraction of the price of other solutions.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Cygnus Technologies and Carahsoft Announce CloudStack Offering to Deploy Zero Trust Data Management Capabilities

New offering enables agencies and organizations to rapidly pivot to zero trust policies across multiple domains and cloud environments. Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and Cygnus Technologies, a cloud-focused technology reseller and services provider, today announced the availability of CloudStack, a turnkey cloud services stack that enables Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Public Sector organizations to rapidly deploy scalable zero trust data management capabilities.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy