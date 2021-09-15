CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nextiva Raises $200M from Goldman Sachs Asset Management at a $2.7B Valuation to Fuel Growth of Connected Communications

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNextiva, the connected communications company, today announced it has raised $200M, in its first external funding round, from Goldman Sachs Asset Management (“Goldman Sachs”) at a $2.7B valuation. The funding will be used to accelerate Nextiva’s vision to help businesses and teams build stronger relationships with their customers as the only company bringing together communications, customer management, intelligence and automation into a single purpose-built solution.

IN THIS ARTICLE
