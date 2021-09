It’s a crazy time we’re living in, and the price for used cars isn’t helping things. In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, supply chain disruptions and a chip shortage have resulted in fewer cars, vans, and trucks being made. That has driven up the cost of all vehicles, new and used. In fact, some used vehicles are even more expensive than new ones. Yet there are still six affordable used SUV models that you can buy that won’t cost you much more than they would at any other time.

