CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Cops in This State Still Don’t Want to Explain Why They Kill People

By Andrew Boryga
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin weeks of the police murder of George Floyd last year, Johnathon McClellan was hard at work trying to make it harder for cops to kill people for no reason. In previous years, McClellan told The Daily Beast, criminal justice reform was the sort of issue Minnesota state lawmakers would only discuss behind closed doors. But after a furious nationwide demand for changes to policing and for accountability, he believed past pipe dreams like ending qualified immunity for cops and making body-cam footage of killings immediately available might finally have their movement.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

How Did Gabby Petito Die? Answering That May Be Complicated

Investigators say they believe they have found the body of Gabby Petito. Now they have to figure out how the 22-year-old died—which could be complicated by the amount of time that has gone by, experts say. Human remains discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming are “consistent with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police advocates blast Biden Justice Department's ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants as 'pandering to anti-police narrative' and say policies 'hamstring' front-line officers

Police advocates say the Department of Justice's bans on federal agents using chokeholds and no-knock warrants 'pander to an anti-police narrative' and are sapping morale among law enforcement officers. The National Police Association urged the DOJ to reconsider its bans, which were announced on Tuesday, and said that the policies...
U.S. POLITICS
newspressnow.com

Sheriff: Don't threaten kids with the cops

A growing trend in law enforcement is attempting to dissuade parents from threatening to call the police on their kids as a punishment. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett told News-Press NOW that parents shouldn't threaten to call law enforcement if children misbehave or don't complete chores. "What do we tell...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
Austin Monitor

How many cops do we want and at what cost?

Reporters and promoters of Proposition A have been using two officers per 1,000 Austin residents to describe the police staffing required if the proposition wins voter approval on Nov. 2. But that number may be insufficient, according to calculations done by Austin Chief Financial Officer Ed Van Eenoo. Van Eenoo...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Leonardo Castro
Person
Tim Walz
Daily Beast

Alex Murdaugh Finally Arrested for Trying to Orchestrate His Own Killing

First his son faced criminal charges over a fatal boating accident. Then his wife and the same son were murdered outside a family estate. Then he reported being shot in the head while dealing with a busted tire—before announcing he was going to rehab for a drug addiction and facing accusations of misusing funds from his own law firm.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
CBS Sacramento

Footage Released Of Carjacking Suspect’s Assault On Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released footage of a carjacking suspect’s assault of a sheriff deputy and subsequent arrest. The suspect—Darren Stone, 26—is accused of assaulting at least two elderly people, including his own grandmother, and hitting a sheriff’s deputy in the head with a rock. Stone remains in the hospital after being shot during a struggle with law enforcement. Footage released by the sheriff’s office shows Stone ignoring a deputy’s commands to put his hands up and stop moving. Just seconds later, Stone is seen striking the officer with a rock. A struggle between the two...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Accountability#Legislature#The Daily Beast
Popculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
WORLD
houstonherald.com

Jailer recounts incident involving inmate

Tuesday morning’s session of the bench trial for former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman and his former jail administrator, Jennifer Tomaszewski, centered on the testimony of former jailer Lucas Cooperman who recounted an incident in which he and Tomaszewski restrained an inmate they believed to be dangerous. The case is...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KXL

10 Year Prison Sentence For Million Dollar Drug Dealer

SEATTLE (AP) – A Lynnwood man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found to possess millions of dollars worth of fentanyl, heroin and firearms. Jose Casablanca was arrested in July 2020 after an investigation found he had enough fentanyl to make over a million pills, according to court documents.
LYNNWOOD, WA
crimevoice.com

Heroin Dealer Busted…again

September 4, 2021 – Ventura County, Ca. 24-year-old Thousand Oaks resident Ross Cumming has little apparent interest in any career involving legitimate, steady employment. Instead, since the age of 19—when he was first arrested as the suspected provider of heroin to a 16-year-old who died from an overdose of the controlled substance—by all accounts he has pursuing profits through the sales of drugs.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Gabby Petito told police her fiancé was a ‘downer’ who didn’t believe she would succeed with travel blog

Missing van life blogger Gabby Petito told police that her fiance didn’t think she could make her travel website successful and described him as a “downer” following an argument that prompted bystanders to call 911.Ms Petito was reported missing by her family on 11 September after her fiance Brian Laundrie returned from their trip alone at the beginning of the month. She was last heard from at the end of August, several weeks after having an argument with Mr Laundrie that resulted in law enforcement being called.In body cam footage shared by Utah police – who responded to a...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy