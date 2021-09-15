CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, NE

Supervisors Approve 3.25% Increase To Budget, Approve Wind Farm In SE Custer County

By Gavin Higgins
Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lengthy Custer County Board of Supervisors meeting saw a number of approvals including the 2021-22 budget. During the hearing regarding the budget, a handful of citizens spoke regarding Ryno Road and if money would be in the budget to keep the road asphalt and not turn it into gravel. Board Chairman Barry Fox stated the county budgeted $4-$5 million for new surface projects for the entire county next year which was much higher than normal. He stated the board chose to dip into the inheritance fund to help soften the blow to taxpayers.

sandhillsexpress.com

