CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Rivian Finally Rolls Out First All-Electric Truck R1T

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bUiEE_0bwXU79N00

Back in 2018, RJ Scaringe, the CEO of Rivian showcased the prototype of an all-electric pickup truck and SUV. After that, we had seen some more prototypes and many promotional videos but nothing tangible. Now, three years later, the company has rolled the first customer vehicle off its production line, Scaringe tweeted.

The tweet will come as a huge relief for 30,000 early adopters, who are believed to have placed pre-orders for the Rivian trucks in the last few years. The trucks that were originally scheduled to be delivered in late 2020 have faced multiple delays and now, with the production of customer vehicles, deliveries are expected to begin soon.

Earlier in April, InsideEVs reported that the pre-order date alone would not determine the order of deliveries though. Your location and the color you chose would also determine where you lie on the waiting list. So, those who chose Rivian Blue and placed early orders are likely to get a call from the company soon. Behind the pick-up CEO Scaringe was seated in, is a long queue of Rivian Blues.

Rivian assembles their trucks in Normal, Illinois, which may have led some customers to think that the Normal mentioned in the press release is a new feature and that there must be a Hyper option as well -- we can assure you that there isn't. The Drive reports that the facility was built way back in 1988, not for Rivian, of course. The facility produced gasoline-powered cars for a joint venture between Mitsubishi and Chrysler until 1995 and then served Mitsubishi till 2016. The Japanese carmaker rolled up the operations that year and Rivian bought the unused assembly line in 2017.

Missing in the pictures is Jeff Bezos, who has backed the company financially and will also be expecting the roll-out of the custom-designed carbon neutral delivery trucks for Amazon. Rivian has a 2030 deadline to deliver 100,000 of these trucks and will soon need more production lines.

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk often points out, the challenges of car making begin here.

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

It's Official. Lucid Air Is the Longest-Range EV Ever

Looks like Tesla might have a powerful new rival. Lucid Motors just earned a rating of 520 miles (837 km) from the Environmental Protection Agency for the firm's Air Dream Edition, making the Lucid Air the longest-range EV the EPA has ever rated, according to a recent press release. However,...
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Gas vs. Electric: Which One Wins a 1,000-Mile Road Trip?

When it comes to the prospect of purchasing an electric vehicle, range anxiety, as well as the cost and length of time required to recharge, are all significant considerations. There are many videos comparing different vehicles out there that you can consult on before making a decision, but the chances are that none of them are as well done and contain as many details as this one. Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee conducted an experiment to determine which vehicle is better for a road trip: a traditional gas-fueled car or an electric vehicle.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
insideevs.com

Tesla Warranty Expired? Need A New Battery Pack? Check This Out

Right to repair is so important for cases like this. Aside from range, the lack of charging infrastructure in many areas, and the high upfront cost, many people are concerned about buying an EV due to battery degradation or battery-related issues. Folks know that batteries can have problems and will eventually degrade, and they also know they're very expensive.
CARS
knowtechie.com

This electric car just drove 445 miles on a single charge and it wasn’t a Tesla

Lucid Motors is a company you might want to keep an eye on. They’re an upcoming electric car company that’s looking to compete directly with Tesla. And with news like this is, it’s pretty obvious that they’re looking to make a splash. The company’s first production vehicle, the Lucid Air...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: The 2023 Canoo Electric Pickup Truck and Van Are Funky-Cool EVs

WHAT IT IS: The Canoo Pickup and Canoo Van family of electric vehicles feature rounded, faux forward-control styling evocative of 1960s vans and trucks. These products will share mechanicals with a line of commercial vans that employ a more angular, interior-volume-maximizing design. In the passenger van, tall seating areas with no combustion engine in the way accommodate seven people in a compact car footprint, and a loft-inspired interior features recycled materials and facilitates a high degree of potential customization. The truck pairs a 2+2-passenger extended cab with a full 6-foot bed in an overall length 21 inches shorter than today's smaller-box compact pickups. A slide-out floor extends the box length to 8 feet, and the barn-door-style tailgate includes fold-out panels to enclose the additional space. Portions of the box's tall walls fold down to provide workspace, and there's a storage frunk. Power outlets in the box and frunk can provide power at a campsite or on the job.
CARS
SlashGear

Watch Rolls-Royce’s all-electric plane ace its first test flight

Rolls-Royce’s experimental all-electric plane, Spirit of Innovation, has successfully flown for the first time, taking the zero-emissions project one step closer to powering “air taxis” in future. Though the single-propeller aircraft may have relatively classic looks, its powertrain is thoroughly modern. Driving that propeller is a 400 kW electric motor,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
techeblog.com

First Look at the All-Electric XPeng Voyager X2 Flying Car

Electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng Motors does not want to be left out of the flying car market, and that’s why they are currently developing the Voyager X2. Weighing in at 794-pounds, it boasts eight propellers across four axes, and full-autonomous capabilities, capable of transporting a total payload of 1,235-pounds or up to 8-passengers. It’s capable of traveling up to 35-minutes on a single charge, while topping out at 80 mph. Read more for two videos and additional information.
CARS
techeblog.com

All-Electric Canoo Anyroad Has 6-Wheels, Can Transform Into Several Different Kinds of Vehicles

It’s only a matter of time before we start seeing more electric vehicles like the Tesla Cybertruck, in which they can serve more than just one purpose. The Canoo Anyroad definitely fits the bill. Created by industrial designer Jerrick Chow, this 6-wheeled EV can transform into several things, a small home on wheels included. Read more for additional pictures and information.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Meet the Rolls-Royce of Giant Mining Trucks

You know Rolls-Royce as a manufacturer of fine motor cars. You may also know Rolls-Royce as an aerospace company that is known for producing jet engines for customers such as Airbus and Boeing, a distinct business from the automobile manufacturer. And the aerospace division is part of a larger company called Rolls-Royce Holdings, which also purchased a German company that manufactures large engines for locomotives, ships, and industrial settings about a decade ago, forming Rolls-Royce Power Systems. It's this last entity that has produced this: the MTU Hybrid Haul Truck concept from Rolls-Royce Power Systems.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Truck#Trucks#Rivian Finally#Insideevs#Mitsubishi#Chrysler#Japanese#Tesla
CarBuzz.com

This Is When The Electric Ford Explorer Will Arrive

It's an exciting time for the Ford Explorer. Ford Performance has unleashed a one-off track version of the ST model, and the 2022 variant of the ST will be powering the rear wheels as standard. A new ST-Line trim has been added too, and the pricing is good. But what we're here to talk about today is the electric model that was confirmed in May of this year. We now have more information on the latest electric vehicle from Ford, thanks to a report from Automotive News. The outlet reports on when the Explorer EV will launch and where it will be built.
CARS
techeblog.com

Michelin’s Uptis Airless Tires Get Tested in Public for the First Time on a Mini Electric

Michelin conducted the first public test of its Uptis Prototype (Unique Puncture-proof Tire System) on a Mini Electric. This airless tire system eliminates the dangerous risk of flat tires and blowouts, making drivers of passenger vehicles feel safer on the road. Operators of these vehicles minimize downtime and improve efficiency resulting from flat tires as well as near-zero levels of maintenance. Read more for two videos and additional information.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Best SUV on the EV Market?

Tesla has dominated the EV market for years, but many other automakers have begun producing electric vehicles to compete with Elon Musk’s juggernaut. SUVs make up the most popular vehicle segment in America, so it’s no surprise many car manufacturers are making electric SUVs. Here’s a look at what might be the best electric SUV on the market right now.
CARS
Tom's Guide

Rivian R1T release window, price, interior, range, towing capacity and more

Battery Range: 314 miles (Large Pack) Special Features: 11,000 lbs tow limit, trailer assist, Driver+ autonomous assistance, immersive audio, 4G and Wi-Fi. Rivian’s R1T is one of the most exciting electric vehicles scheduled to launch in the near future. The R1T is, fundamentally, a reimagining of one of the most popular car types in the United States: a pickup for the electric generation. And Rivian’s decision to go after this market makes a lot of sense.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
thedetroitbureau.com

Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
CARS
NewsTimes

The first electric pickup is ready and it is not from Tesla

“After months of building pre-production cars, this morning our first customer vehicle rolled off our production line in Normal [Illinois]! The collective efforts of our team have made this moment possible. I can't wait to put them in the hands of our customers! ”He said. This fact places the startup...
BUSINESS
SFGate

After Years of Waiting, We Have a Real Electric Truck, And Maybe a New Elon Musk

A real electric pickup truck has been a long time coming. Sure, we’ve had a couple in the past, made in small numbers and mostly limited to fleet purchases, but a modern EV that regular drivers would consider buying over a gas-powered Ford F-150 or Chevy Silverado? Those have made headlines for delays, more delays, backtracking and even fraud allegations.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hydrogen-Powered Ford Ranger Starts At Almost $140,000

We're patiently waiting for the all-new Ford Ranger to arrive. The model that finally arrived in America after years of absence was already a little past its prime when it got here, so we've been eager to learn everything we can about the latest model. But while we're obsessing over what's coming next, a company in Australia has been working on giving the old Ranger hydrogen power. We reported on this last month, excited to learn more about this clever idea. It seems that this new machine, called the H2X Warrego, is being lapped up by buyers around the world, but that could slow down once they see the pricing.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy