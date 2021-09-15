CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Delta variant has hit China's economy hard. Now a property crunch is looming

By Laura He
 4 days ago
Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China's dramatic steps to contain the coronavirus this summer have taken a toll on consumer confidence in the country and are fueling concerns about the strength of the world's second largest economy. Retail sales struggled in August, increasing just 2.5% compared to a year earlier,...

