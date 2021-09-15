Somerville City Councilor Matt McLaughlin on remembering those lost on Sept. 11

This is a particularly difficult 9/11, both because of the 20th anniversary as well as the recent events in Afghanistan. Today I honor the selfless service of our first responders and service members who rush towards danger even when it is not always appreciated by everyone. I also mourn for the people of Afghanistan who are often forgotten and will continue to suffer long after we are gone. Sept. 11 was a moment when the world united under universal suffering, but that universal empathy was quickly forgotten.