CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Your Guide to Window Installations: Safety, Security and Design

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://blog.stamfordadvocate.com/lifestyle/2021/08/26/your-guide-to-window-installations-safety-security-and-design/. Did you know that poor windows are responsible for up to 30 percent of the energy use of your home? One of the best home upgrades you should consider making is investing in new window installations for your home. This is a great opportunity to improve your home’s energy use while choosing between different types of windows and window styles.

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

Country-Style Tiny House With Three Cozy Bedrooms

The element that stands out the most about tiny houses is the one that’s actually in their name: the fact that they’re tiny compared to a regular-sized home. Yet there’s another characteristic that’s perhaps even more important than that, the fact that tiny houses are incredibly versatile and optimized to be as functional as possible. We can see that in this 28-foot Payette model from Tru Form Tiny.
HOME & GARDEN
The Southern

Install a security storm door

A beefed up storm door is a security storm door made of heavy-duty 16-gauge steel as a deterrent to intruders. Its usual features are a decorative grill with a top and bottom design that mirror each other so the door can be installed and hinged for a left- or right-hand swing. The addition of a deadbolt lock offers an added sense of security; and the movable screen and glass panel adjust to the weather conditions, while providing a handsome appearance to the entry of a home. The typical size of the door is 32 inches wide by 81 inches high, and common colors are black and white.
HOME & GARDEN
Well+Good

Behr’s 2022 Color of the Year Is a Soothing Sea Glass Green You’ll Want Everywhere in Your Home

It's no secret: Colors can majorly affect your mood. That's part of the reason why people spend so much time fussing over what color to paint their bedrooms or what hue they want their new sofa to be. Some colors can even help relax your mind and help facilitate creativity. So, when Behr Paint Company named its color of the year earlier this week, people took note.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KTEN.com

Replacing Your Roof? A Guide to Choosing Roofing Materials

Originally Posted On: https://concordroofingnc.com/replacing-your-roof-a-guide-to-choosing-roofing-materials/. When it comes to home major home renovations, roof replacement is right up there as one of the most expensive, but most important renovations you’ll ever do. Although this project might not seem all that exciting or glamorous, it literally provides the shelter over your head...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Replacement Windows#Window Shopping#Window Frame#Diy
ArchDaily

MAD Architects Reveals Art Installation and Furniture Designs at Milan Design Week

A large seabird gazing towards the sky appeared in the Cortile d’Onore in Milan as a metaphor for life retaking its course in the post-pandemic world. Designed by MAD Architects, the installation titled “Freedom” is a nod to inclusiveness and borderless, as well as a playful symbol of hope. In addition, for the 2021 edition of Milan Design Week, the studio taps again into furniture design with two projects, “Meteor” and “Gu Table”, created in collaboration with Dior and Sawaya & Moroni, respectively.
DESIGN
chartattack.com

The Main Benefits of Installing Bay and Bow Windows

Bay and bow windows are a popular feature in Canadian homes. They are beautiful alternatives that have been around for centuries and continue to be loved to this day. If you consider installing new units in your home, you are in the right place. Our team has contacted Ecoline Windows, Canadian window replacement experts, and together we have compiled the main benefits you get when going with bay and bow units. Interested? Keep reading!
HOME & GARDEN
KTEN.com

WHAT TO CONSIDER BEFORE INSTALLING A TV OVER A FIREPLACE

Originally Posted On: https://www.mediacontrolled.com/what-to-consider-before-installing-a-tv-over-a-fireplace/. Modern TVs are designed to be flat-screen and lightweight, making them ideal for placing in a variety of locations in your living room. If you have a fireplace and the right room layout, mounting your TV above the fireplace is a great way to not only catch up on your favorite shows but bask in the warmth of your fire as well. For those who decide to go with that avenue, there are a few things you should consider before attempting the project.
ELECTRONICS
wgvunews.org

Your Home By Design

Your Home By Design, talking today with Interior Designer Deidre Remtema, 10 Tips for a Well Designed Mudroom. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KTEN.com

Customize Your Home’s Temperature with a Zoned HVAC System

Originally Posted On: https://stilesheatingcooling.com/zoned-hvac-system/. Do you have rooms in your house that are warmer or cooler than others? If so, do you know why? One reason that basements tend to run cooler while rooms on higher floors tend to run warmer is because heat rises. It is also difficult to keep rooms with vaulted ceilings warm while rooms that receive direct sunlight are hard to cool down.
HOME & GARDEN
KTEN.com

What Roof Color Should I Choose For My Boise Home? Your Color Picker Guide

Originally Posted On: https://www.prr247.com/what-roof-color-should-i-choose-for-my-boise-home-your-color-picker-guide/. Idaho homeowners stated that the number one easiest way to increase their home’s value was to repaint the exterior. However, when it comes to your roof color, you’ll need to be smart about the shade you go with. You probably know a little bit about color...
INTERIOR DESIGN
windermere.com

A Guide to Remodeling Your Bathroom

There are a variety of reasons that a homeowner may decide to remodel their bathroom; they could be looking to increase the value of their home for a future sale, they may have discovered repairs that need to be made, or perhaps they’re simply looking to maximize their enjoyment of the space. Whatever your motivation may be, consider the following information before the hammer hits the tile to make sure your bathroom remodel turns out as successful as you’d hoped.
INTERIOR DESIGN
wgnradio.com

Tony DeStefano talks installing and caring for your aluminum clad windows

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/11/2021: JC Licht’s Key Account Manager Tony DeStefano joins the program to talk about the newest home aesthetics trend and how to make it fit your style. To learn more about JC Licht visit their website jclicht.com or go to your local JC Licht store.
CHICAGO, IL
CNET

Best places to install home security cameras

Not every home is the same, but everyone's property deserves to be protected. Security cameras are a great tool to achieve a sense of security, as they give you extra eyes on your property at all times. Your property's layout, budget and home security priorities are different from your neighbor's,...
ELECTRONICS
KTEN.com

A Homeowner’s Guide to Gutter Maintenance

Originally Posted On: https://www.amenityroofing.com/a-homeowners-guide-to-gutter-maintenance. It’s easy to forget about our hardworking gutters. Rarely occupying our daily thoughts, gutters tirelessly manage a ton of harmful elements. Without them performing day in and day out, we would be facing more severe health and safety issues than you can imagine. For all the...
HOME & GARDEN
farmforum.net

Sierra design has wealth of windows, informal and open design

Basically a hexagon with wings, the Sierra is bright, open and informal. Its wealth of windows allows full appreciation of a panoramic view to the rear. Families that prefer an informal home, where living spaces are open and unhindered by walls, will enjoy this plan. Group living spaces cluster together...
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

Guide to Choosing Living Room Windows

Many people would consider a living room as the centerpiece of their home. It is where you spend activities with your family and also defines the facade of your house. Part of your living room that defines space is the windows, which function as a natural lighting and ventilation source to make your home more comfortable and sustainable.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KTEN.com

4 Reasons Why Furnace Maintenance is Important

Originally Posted On: https://stilesheatingcooling.com/4-reasons-furnace-maintenance-important/. As we enjoy cooler fall temperatures, winter will be here before we know it. With this changing of the seasons, it is critical to have your annual furnace inspection done by an HVAC professional. Why is annual furnace maintenance so important? Here are four reasons. Furnace...
HOME & GARDEN
Business Insider

View Installs Smart Windows At Versante Hotel In Richmond, British Columbia

View Inc (NASDAQ:VIEW) has installed its smart windows at the newly opened Versante Hotel in Richmond, British Columbia. The five-star boutique hotel, owned by its parent company Sunwins Enterprise Ltd., is part of the International Trade Centre. The View Smart Windows uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust to outdoor conditions,...
vmware.com

Installation error VMWare Horizon Client on Windows x64

I have a problem installing VMware horizon client 2106 8.3.0. I cannot understand why i can't install, i'll provide the logs saved in %temp% folder. I have tried unselecting support for Skype, HTML and Teams, changing folder directory, installing other versions of VMware and didn't work. I hope someone can...
SOFTWARE
James Cliton

Why Do People Put Tin Foil on Their Windows?

Ever see a house with foil on its windows? The shiny silver Foil panes might look a little weird, but there are excellent reasons for it. Putting foil in your windows helps keep your house cooler, darker, and more private. and it's perfect for hot days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy