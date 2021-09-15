Your Guide to Window Installations: Safety, Security and Design

Originally Posted On: https://www.mediacontrolled.com/what-to-consider-before-installing-a-tv-over-a-fireplace/. Modern TVs are designed to be flat-screen and lightweight, making them ideal for placing in a variety of locations in your living room. If you have a fireplace and the right room layout, mounting your TV above the fireplace is a great way to not only catch up on your favorite shows but bask in the warmth of your fire as well. For those who decide to go with that avenue, there are a few things you should consider before attempting the project.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO