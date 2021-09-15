CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

An interview with Timothée Chalamet's go-to photographer

 4 days ago

Who is Julian Ungano? That's a question that the photographer and filmmaker is used to hearing in rooms where people assume he's not present. He's an unassuming character: an artist who, at one stage, was turning up to take pictures with barely anything on him bar the camera itself. That was the case the first day he met Timothée Chalamet in a cottage at the Chateau Marmont, shortly before Timmy walked the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, where he was nominated that night.

