An interview with Timothée Chalamet’s go-to photographer

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are getting us super excited about the release of Dune, especially since it means we'll be getting more glimpses of their budding friendship. Over the weekend, the costars joined forces as they made the rounds at the Venice International Film Festival. After doing a joint photocall with the film's cast, Zendaya and Timothée wowed fans when they walked the red carpet together for a screening of the film on Sept. 3. In addition to working the cameras from all angles, the duo shared a few laughs in between poses. Thankfully for us, the cute appearances don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon as they continue to promote the film in France. Keep reading for the best pictures from their press tour before the film officially releases on Oct. 22.

