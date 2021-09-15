CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wickenburg, AZ

Bats and Buzzards on the Bridge

By Editorials
Wickenburg Sun
 5 days ago

Interpretive Ranger at the Hassayampa River Preserve. Did you know that Wickenburg is situated along a major migration route for vultures, hawks, and bats? Witness the spectacle of hundreds of turkey vultures arriving each afternoon to roost in the tallest trees by the Hassayampa River Walk pedestrian bridge daily from mid-September through early October. Just as the vultures gather to roost each evening, hundreds to thousands of Mexican free-tailed bats emerge around sunset from their roost beneath the current U.S. 60/93 bridge over the Hassayampa River. The best times to view both the vultures and bats is from one to two hours before sunset to just past sunset. The vultures can also be seen sunning themselves each morning before catching thermals to continue their journey towards their wintering grounds.

