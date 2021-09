The term “Gospel” is one of those words you hear a lot around churches, especially our church! But what does it mean? Oftentimes we use these words—you could call them “church words”, and people who have spent time in churches know what they mean, but if you have not spent a lot of time in church you might be unfamiliar with them. Even in church settings, sometimes we use words like this so often that they become so common that we do not really even take the time to recall what they mean. So, what does the word “Gospel” mean and what is the Gospel?

