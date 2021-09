Captain Trey Piland was proud to present a 20 year pin to Merry Ballance of E-911 Communications. Merry started with Dare County Communications on August 4, 2001 and has been a constant hero every day faithfully serving our community and providing vital assistance to the residents, visitors and other first responders throughout Dare, Tyrrell and Hyde counties. We sincerely appreciate Merry’s career commitment as well as her passion for furthering professional Emergency Telecommunications in our region and we are lucky to have Merry on our team.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO