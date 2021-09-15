MARQUETTE, MI – John Eric Lindholm, age 84, of Marquette, entered eternal life on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in the loving care of his family. John was born on March 26, 1937, in Marquette to Ellert and Sadie (Akkala) Lindholm. He was raised in Marquette and was a graduate of John D. Pierce School, Class of 1955. Following graduation, he enrolled at Northern Michigan University, receiving his BA in Education in 1959 and later receiving his Masters Degree in Education in 1965. Many times in life, John casually joked how from elementary school through college, he never had to leave the campus. John started his career in education as a teacher in Dearborn Township for six years. On August 21, 1965, John and the former Margaret (Maggie) Wiita, were united in marriage in Calumet, MI, at the First Apostolic Lutheran Church. The couple moved to Niles, MI, where John began his work as a Special Education Coordinator. They returned to the Upper Peninsula in 1969 and established their home in Escanaba where John began working for the Delta-Schoolcraft ISD. In 1979, he was named Director of Special Education. In 1993, he received the Beekman Award for Outstanding Special Education Director for the State of Michigan. Upon his retirement in 1999, the couple moved back to Marquette where he worked for twelve years as a supervisor of student teachers for NMU.