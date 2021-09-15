CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastward: How to Get & Use Salt

By Zhiqing Wan
Twinfinite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastward is a new 2D pixel art RPG from Shanghai-based developing studio Pixpil and Chucklefish. The game takes place in a world where Earth has been ravaged by a poisonous miasma, and humanity has been forced to live underground. However, our protagonists John and Sam eventually find themselves thrown into an adventure that takes them up to the surface world, and on a dangerous journey like this, you’ll need some money to survive. Here’s how to get and use Salt in Eastward.

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

