A Blizzard developer has confirmed some big changes are coming to three popular Overwatch characters for the release of Overwatch 2 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The confirmation of the trio of reworks comes the way of the Blizzard Forums and after one fan raised concerns regarding nerfs of abilities that allow for crowd control and an increase in mobility power creep, which will make it harder to deal with heroes that boast hypermobility and flanking abilities. To this end, the developer in question noted this is a concern Blizzard is paying attention to, and just by doing this the team has come to the conclusion that Doomfist, Wrecking Ball, and Tracer will all needs nerfs in the sequel.

