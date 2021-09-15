CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Locally Dense Fog This Morning Areas of fog will continue to develop over mainly north central and central Iowa this morning. The fog will be locally dense at times. If traveling early this morning, be prepared for quickly changing visibilities. The fog is expected to quickly diminish between 7 am and 9 am.

alerts.weather.gov

