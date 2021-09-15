CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plaquemines Parish, LA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Plaquemines by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-16 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Plaquemines A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL ST. BERNARD AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 345 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Myrtle Grove, or 13 miles southeast of Belle Chasse, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Belle Chasse, Poydras and Violet around 415 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Cars
County
Plaquemines Parish, LA
City
Belle Chasse, LA
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Mobile Homes#Violet
Reuters

Lava pours out of volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers towards houses in two villages from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island. Authorities had begun...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy